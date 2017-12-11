Have you seen her

Festive fraudster on the run

Men on the prowl for one night stands in bars and nightclubs this festive season should be careful.

A suspected young and restless thief, Phatsimo Ijani (22) is on loose.

Ijani (22) is back in action after stealing a police officer’s car in Francistown this week, which she later used to defraud other unsuspecting members of the public in Letlhakane.

The young woman first made headlines in 2014 after she was accused of tying a seven- month -old baby to a bed in Mochudi and making away with P1200.

A teenager by then, Ijani was working as a maid when she stole the cash from her employer.

This week she allegedly stole a Golf 5 from Dennis Chitumba, a police officer stationed at Tati Town Police station in Francistown in the early hours of Friday morning in Area W.

Chitumba and Ijani apparently met at a bar on Thursday night and went home together.

Although Chitumba couldn’t be reached for a comment as he was said to be at the cattle post, his wife, Pearl told of how her husband fell victim to ‘a very calculating woman who is out to defraud innocent people this festive season.”

“My husband came home very early in the morning with a woman that he left sitting in the car when he came into the house briefly. When he went back out, the car, which he had parked outside the yard, was gone. Just like that, our car was gone. It has been seven days now and we don’t know where she is or where she has taken the car to,” said the frustrated wife.

It has however emerged that after her Area W escapades Ijani headed to the mining town of Letlhakane where another man she met at the village bar fell for her charm.

The unsuspecting man’s plans to spend a night with his new catch in Orapa, however failed when she couldn’t produce her identity card and diver’s licence at the security gate to the mining town, claiming that she had forgotten the documents in Maun.

The new “boyfriend” therefore found accommodation at his friends’ house in Letlhakane where the fraudster struck again, stealing P3000 from the hosts.

” She said she needed to buy some energy drink from the shops so I handed her P25 to bring toilet paper but that was the last time we saw her. Later we realized she had stolen our money,” said the irate host, Refhilwe Maule.

David Kelesitse, a family friend that Pearl had asked to be on the look out for their car said he last spotted the notorious Ijani in Maun.

“I spotted the black Golf 5 with registration number B 744 BEV in Maun and asked the lady driver where she was headed to,” said Kelesitse in a telephone interview with The Voice.

“She immediately made a u-turn and sped off. My corolla was no match for the Golf 5 so I didn’t bother to give chase,” he said.

At the time of going to print Ijani was still on the run.