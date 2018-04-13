Happy Couple

Shaya would like to congratulate former Duma FM morning Presenter, Goaba Mojakgomo for the big step he is about to take.

Goaba, as the former Emergency Room presenter is known, is likely to become a father before the end of this week with his heavily pregnant fiancée, Zanele Bawe expected to give birth imminently.

The bubbly RB2 presenter is due for the delivery room this week.

As we happily await the child, Shaya would also encourage the couple to consider marriage, as theirs truly seems like a relationship built to last.