Hamptons organisers court UB40, Lionel Richie, Jill Scott for next year’s festival

This year’s instalment of the annual Hamptons Jazz Festival has been cancelled.

Organisers have said that the show will now be hosted in March next year instead.

Whilst the exact date has not yet been set, organisers are in talks with UB40, Lionel Richie and Jill Scott to potentially headline the show.

They have also revealed that the much-celebrated Jazz show will now return in a two-day format.

Speaking to the Media this week, one of the show’s organisers, Debbie Smith said, “We are still in talk with artists, we have not sealed any deal yet.

“I can reveal that one of them is a UK artist based in the USA, the other is a band that has already been to Botswana once before. We cannot confirm the lineup yet because we have centered the event such that patrons get to know of the main act much closer to the event – the curiosity builds to the excitement!”

The Hamptons Jazz festival was the best-attended music event last year, registering up to a first of 10, 000 people at the show.

However, the large numbers caused quite the commotion at the event, with complaints of traffic, poor sound and late performances.

Organisers say they have learnt valuable lessons from the experience and are working towards rectifying their past mistakes.

“Because we are not having an event this year next year we will have a two-day show. We are still looking for the perfect venue and sound to compensate for the large followership,” Smith explained.