Hamptons Jazz Festival on tomorrow

The 5th edition of the Hamptons Jazz Festival will take place tomorrow, Saturday with international artists such as Billy Ocean, Bhudaza, Salif Keita, Amanda Black, Zahara, Nathi and Amanda Makanyi.

There will also be performances by local stars Socca Moruakgomo, Nnunu Ramogotsi, Thabang Garogwe, Shanti Lo, A.T.I, Thato Jessica and Ika jazz icon, Ndingo Johwa.

Resego Motlhokathari, Losika Seboni and Zenzele Hirschfeld will be directing the proceedings.

The annual popular show will be held at Duma Grounds and tickets are selling at P599 normal, P899 for couple and P3500 for VVIP section.