Hamptons gets underway

Fans of Jazz and oldies music are in for a treat this weekend(Saturday April 28th), as the Hamptons Jazz Festival Gaborone takes centre stage at Duma Grounds.

In its 5th installment, the Annual Jazz festivity is headlined by Britain’s Billy Ocean, Mali’s Salif Keita and Lesotho’s Budhaza.

Also on the lineup are South Africa’s Amanda Black, Zahara, Nathi & Amandi Mankayi who are expected to thrill jazz fans.

Botswana’s very own creme da la creme in jazz, Socca Moruakgomo, Shanti Lo, Nnunu Ramogotsi, Thabang Garogwe, Ndingo Johwa, Thato Jessica and ATI, the fusion of young, vibrant, mature and established are also expected to perform.

Veteran Djs Jazzy Pete and Bush will dish out oldies music on the decks.

Making sure the proceedings are of high standard is Losika Seboni, Zenzele Hirschfeld and Resego Motlhokathari as Master of ceremonies.

Tickets are still available at Liquorama, Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino, H20 Water (Molapo Crossing + Acacia Mall) and online at www.webtickets.com