Hacked for a plate of food

Hungry brother bites, chop sister with an axe

Prison shackles rang for a notorious gangster from Senyawe village as a Masunga Magistrate ordered that he should be remanded in custody.

Homeboy Timela (25) is facing a grievous bodily harm charge after shattering his sister’s shin with an axe last Sunday.

Tshesebe Police Station Commander Amos Kekgathetse confirmed in an interview with The Voice that, Timela is a regular at their offices.

“He has a couple of pending cases and has recently been tried for another grievous bodily harm matter,” he said.

Speaking from her bed at Nyangagbwe Referral Hospital where she is nursing wounds from the deadly attack, Sandra Timela (28) says her brother has single handedly torn the family apart.

“My father has moved out of the yard because he was afraid Homeboy would eventually kill him. He’s a monster who fights everyone and harasses us at every chance he gets,” she said.

Her leg is heavily bandaged and she can’t move without the aid of a nurse or a Good Samaritan, but the distraught Timela insists she still loves his brother dearly.

Narratting the ordeal, Timela said trouble began when her younger brother asked her for the keys to her mother’s bedroom where he hoped to get a plate of food.

“I refused to give him the keys because he’s not allowed nowhere near the keys. No one wants him near their stuff,” said Timela.

Visibly in pain, the young Timela said angry that she refused to hand over the keys, her brother then came wielding an axe swinging it repeatedly at her.

“A scuffle ensued as I held on to the axe. He’s not really that tough because I was overpowering him then he bit me on my arm,” she said rolling her sleeves to reveal fresh bite marks.

She said she ran outside with her axe wielding brother in hot pursuit.

“He hit me on my left knee and sent me tumbling down. He then swung the axe again shattering my sheen,” she added somberly.

Timela revealed that she was stitched up and will probably live the rest of her life with a metal bar attached to her leg.

She told The Voice that all efforts to mould his brother have failed and now they want him as far away from the family as possible.

“We have reported him to the police on numerous occasions and the police have always asked us to resolve our differences internally. He has to learn his lesson and face the wrath of the law,” Timela said, almost losing her temper.

She said it wasn’t the first time that her younger sibling had assaulted her.

“My brother is a bad egg. He once stole my car and crashed it. Now how do we live with someone who brings so much pain to us,” she asked rhetorically.

“My worry is he’ll soon kill someone and be executed,” Timela said, her emotions torn between anger and her unconditional love for her brother.