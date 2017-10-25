Habitual robbery suspects denied bail

Village Court Principal Magistrate Goodwill Makofi has denied robbery suspects Mogomotsi Thupane and Phenyo Ramaphane bail.

The court heard that on Monday the accused persons and another not before court, at Molapo Crossing in Gaborone attempted to steal money from Mary Okello of Fundex Bureau de Change at a gun point.

In another offence, Thupane and another not before court on or about the 21st of October at Payless Supermarket in Gaborone West unlawfully robbed Tshephang Setlhabi cash amounting to P11 570.

It is alleged that the suspects threatened the victim with a gun before robbing the store.

Public Prosecutor Daphney Gadise told the court that the matter was still fresh and that they just started their investigations.

She said the two suspects committed the offence whilst on bail. “One of the bail conditions was that they should not be involved in any robbery or theft offence but they violated the condition and they cannot be trusted. Thupane was granted bail on the 8th of August this year in a case of robbery. Ramaphane was granted bail on the 12th of August 2015 but he committed a similar offence and was once again granted another bail on the 21st of September. He is here today still on a new robbery case,” said Gadise.

Responding to the state’s argument, Ramaphane’s attorney- Unangoni Tema said the prosecutor was misleading court.

He said his client’s case before Broadhurst magistrate is of shop breaking and theft, not robbery.

Tema further advised the court to postpone the plea saying he was only served with the charge sheet and that he needs statements so he can prepare for his clients’ plea.

Magistrate Makofi further remanded the accused and set the date 9th of November for bail arguments.

Meanwhile Police registered four shop breaking and theft cases in Gaborone and surrounding areas over the weekend before the arrest of the two suspects.

Unknown culprits allegedly entered Pep Store at Kwena Mall in Mogoditshane on Sunday morning through the roof and proceeded to the safe which they blasted and stole more than P21 000.00

A similar robbery incident which implicated Thupane was reported in Gaborone West at Payless Store where there was a break in and P11 570.00 cash was stolen together with property valued at P2 300.00

Sethugetsane shopping complex in Mmopane was robbed of P28 000.00 and property valued at P1 600.00 while Saverite in Phase IV area was robbed of P12 000.00 cash and property valued at P47 000.00.