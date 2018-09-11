Habitual offender gets 10 years in jail

No nonsense Molepolole Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro recently sentenced a 44-year-old habitual offender to10 years in prison.

Dikgwedi Lekgetho, who has numerous offences before court was jailed after being found guilty of raping a 29-year-old woman on February 2, 2015.

In court, the victim had given evidence against Lekgetho detailing how he had followed her and a friend from a drinking spot and later raped her at the friend’s house.

“I went to the depot with my friend to buy alcohol and Lekgetho was among the drinkers who were there. We went back home and he followed us,” the complainant told court before revealing that when they got home the accused-cum-convict pushed her off the chair she was sitting on and pinned her to the ground before attempting to rape her.

She said she broke away from Lekgetho and fled to a neighboring yard and Lekgetho ran after her, caught up with her, strangled her and forced her to undress.

The complainant said he continued to have sex with her after which he dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her for the second time.

In his defense, Lekgetho denied forcing himself on the complainant saying there was a prior arrangement to have sex.

“While we were at the drinking spot, Peneke (the victim’s friend) told me there was a certain woman I could have sex with if she agreed. I started buying them chibuku beer and we left for Peneke’s house where we slept together,” adding that Pekene asked him for some money and he gave her P400.00.

“I blame Peneke as she is the one who sold the complainant to me,” he had said, much to the dismay of the filled court.

For the rape charge sentence, Lekgetho pleaded for the court to be lenient stating that he was looking after his late mother’s homestead.

Magistrate Makgoro however had no mercy and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Lekgetho’s other offenses include unlawful wounding, theft as well as stock-theft.