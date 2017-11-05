Gunners gunned down

Extension Gunners lost 1-0 against their host Gaborone United this afternoon at the UB Stadium.

Tumisang Orebonye scored the only goal of the game in the first 5 minutes of the first half and Moyagoleele’s defence managed to keep the enterprising Gunners strike force at bay for the remainder of the game.

GU’s victory has elevated them four places up the league table from position eight.

Speaking after the game GU Coach Rodolfo Zapata said though they missed many chances, he was happy that they managed to collect the maximum points.

He said they were a better side and that they deserved the victory. “We played very well and our plan was to get an early goal, which happened. I am happy with my team composition as we have 20 players who are under 25 years of age and five experienced senior players,” said Zapata

Mapantsola mentor, Itumeleng Duiker said the game was fair, but regretted that they conceded a goal too early into the game.

He said this seemed to have affected their performance as they tried hard to come from behind, creating chances but failing to score. “I can’t say we lacked the fighting spirit, we tried but luck was not on our side. That ball was outside, because of a bumpy pitch it bounced and went behind our keeper. Our defence also lacked concentration and they thought it was outside. We are to play the same team in the Mascom Top 8 so we will go back to the drawing board and work on our mistakes,” said Duiker.

Results for other BTC Premiership games played this weekend

•Sharps Shooting Stars 0-1 Jwaneng Galaxy

•BDF XI 1-2 POLICE XI

•Gilport Lions 1-2 Miscellaneous

•Mochudi Centre Chiefs 0-0 Tafic

•Orapa United 1-1 Black Forest

•Sankoyo Bush Bucks 0-0 Union Flamengo Santos

•Security Systems 2-3 Township Rollers