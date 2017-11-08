Gunman kills cop before turning the barrel on himself

Police have confirmed the death of a 44-year-old police officer who was shot dead by a suspect who then turned the barrel on himself at Makolwane settlement near Orapa yesterday (November 7th).

The 29-year-old suspect is said to have been a suspect in cases of attempted murder, assault occasioning bodily harm and theft of a firearm.

When confirming the incident through a press statement, Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube confirmed that the man immediately shot himself after shooting the police officer with a stolen gun.

Details of the incident are that the suspect earlier this week fought with his girlfriend and injured her before he went to the neighbourhood to steal a gun to shoot her.

It is further alleged that the owner of the gun attempted to stop the culprit demanding his gun, but he shot and wounded him before he fled the scene with the gun.

A police patrol team was later dispatched to search for the suspect who upon seeing them, opened fire killing the Sub-Inspector before he turned the barrel on himself.

Police investigations into the matter continue.