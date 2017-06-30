Guess who’s too happy

Last week a cast from the popular South African telenovela ‘The Queen’ were in town.

Loyiso McDonalds and Dineo Mooketsi are siblings in the popular Ferguson production playing Kagiso and Kea respectively.

They recently interacted with local fans, signing autographs at various places around the city.

It would be an understatement to say locals were happy to see them.

However one person who looked extremely happy to see the pair was Multi Choice’s Marketing Manager Basadi Masimolole.

The over excited Masimolole was snapped beaming from ear to ear sending social media into a frenzy.

As the face of a big company, you must know how to pose for pictures with celebs.