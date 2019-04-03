GU gunned out of FA Cup

Extension Gunners knocked out the Defending Champions Gaborone United in the Orange FA Cup competition Friday night at National Stadium.

Moyagoleele won the Cup six years back when it was sponsored by Coca Cola Company.

The teams played to a two all draw full 90 minutes and the game went in penalty shootout.

Thatayaone Kgamanyane scored a brace for The Money Machine while Desire Bafana and Lungisani Fanyana scored for Gunners.

The Peleng Giants won the game 8-7 on penalties.

Speaking after the game GU Coach Phillimon Makhwengwe said they did not utilise many chances they had and got punished.

He said he warned his players not to concentrate much in the midfield but rather on the wings.

“The opponents were playing short passes in the middle of the park and going forward so I asked my players to play them on the flanks so that we tire them. I might have been knocked out but my future doesn’t depend on cups. People forget I found this team with 6 points and they are now on position 6 in the league. It is painful because I didn’t want to be knocked out at this stage. I had wanted to go further in this cup,” said Makhwengwe.

Gunners Coach, Pontsho Piro Moloi, said winning the match shows they are on the right track.

He said he made an early tactical substitution taking Mmoloki Kebalepile out and bringing in Fanyana.

“There was a bit of confusion at the back with defenders. We tried this formation during training so I didn’t know where the confusion came from. It is not like he did not perform,” said Moloi.

Gunners’ Katlego Finkie Mothibi was voted Man of the match’ and he dedicated the win to the club’s supporters.