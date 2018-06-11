GU duo signed by South Africa’s Chippa United

Following their good performance at the just ended COSAFA tournament in Polokwane, South Africa, Kabelo Seakanyeng and Thatayaone Kgamanyane of Gaborone United have penned a three year deal with PSL outfit, Chippa United.

The 24-year-old Seakanyeng, put up an impressive performance in the COSAFA games scoring three goals to win the hearts of the Chippa talent scouts.

Kgamanyane who also made a good impression with his dazzling skills and work rate is the BTC Premiership 2017/2018 season top goal scorer having scored 20 goals.

Both players have each signed a personal deal of close to P1million over the next three seasons.

When reached for a comment GU General Manager, Olebile Sikwane, confirmed the deal noting that it was a great opportunity that will change the lives of the young players forever.

“Of course they have left a huge gap in the club,but we also want them to grow in their football career. We thank them for their commitment at our club and their contribution which helped us to finish on position five this season despite some of the challenges we went through. We wish them all the best. The club will be conducting trials this weekend, so potential players can come and try their luck,” said Sikwane.

Other players who have generated the interest of PSL talent scouts include Orapa United’s forward livewire, Onkabetse Makgantai,Lesenya Ramoraka and Kobamelo Kebaikanye.

Makgantai who finished among the top goal scorers in the COSAFA 2018 with five goals, has reportedly attracted the interest of Polokwane City, Baroka FC and Black Leopards.