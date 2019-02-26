Grusome death on valentine’s day

Suspect gave victim a ride

In the ghastly incident that shocked Molepolole residents, a 28-year-old woman was found burnt with tyres and her face covered with a white t-shirt at Ratotoboro settlement, near the village, on Valentine’s Day.

In an effort to unravel the mystery, police in Molepolole had appealed to members of the public to assist in identifying the remains, which were at Scottish Livingstone Hospital mortuary.

Responding to the appeal, the deceased’s 26-year-old boyfriend on Tuesday went to Molepolole police to inform them that his girlfriend had gone missing on February 13th.

In the company of the police, he went to the hospital on the same day and identified her.

Molepolole Police Superintendent, Lebani Burns, has revealed that the boyfriend had told the police that the last time he saw her was when she boarded a Gaborone-Molepolole bus around 2pm.

“The boyfriend explained that he had called and spoken to the deceased between 2000hrs and 2100hrs on Wednesday (February 13th) when she told him that she was at the Molepolole bus stop,” said Burns in an interview.

The boyfriend further told the police that his girlfriend had gone to Molepolole to buy ‘something’ that was to be used on Valentine’s Day.

A passerby found the deceased, who hails from Letlhakane but resided in Gaborone, around 1530hrs while looking for his cattle in the area, about 6km from the road leading to Mahetlwe lands.

“The whole body was burnt and only the broken left ankle of the leg remained as well as part of the face, a brownish nail polish was discovered on her toes. We suspect that the deceased’s face was covered before it was burnt, as remains of a white t-shirt were found covering the face,” said the concerned Burns before revealing that about 6 tyres that were identified by tyre rings on top of the corpse were suspected to have been used.

“The broken leg is a sign of a struggle, even the tongue was out and only a small piece of burnt hair had remained on the head. I also think transportation was used to dump the body as residents were called to assist in identifying the face, which they could not recognise. The remains have been taken to the forensic laboratory,” he said.

While still investigating the gruesome incident, the police made a major breakthrough as they arrested a 30-year-old man of Magokotswane ward – in Molepolole – who had allegedly given the deceased a ride in his car on the way to Gaborone before Valentine’s Day.