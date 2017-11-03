Groupie minister

The Honourable Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng decided to become a groupie at the Davido show at the expense of the 9th edition of the Botswana Music Union (BOMU) Awards, which were held at Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) last weekend.

Olopeng’s Ministry was part of the BOMU Awards sponsors and one would have expected him to give the biggest calendar event in the entertainment industry the respect it deserves by showing up, but nah, the guy couldn’t miss balling with Davido and his revelers for anything in the world.

Talk about mixed up priorities or perhaps it’s a case of delayed midlife crisis catching up with the old geezer, who knows!