Ground of Concern

Geoscience experts sought for Monarch’s 1,700m caving ground

Authorities maintain area is still safe for occupation

Following the discovery of gaping holes in parts of Monarch last month, the Department of Mines has warned residents of a lurking danger from what remains of a mine that in the late 1800s started the gold rush in Southern Africa, financing the humble beginnings of what is today known as the City of Francistown.

Deep openings with a noticeable amount of water were found on the ground along the busy pathway dissecting Area 2, crossing into BZ, Phase VI and Old Mine houses.

In response to The Voice’s enquiries, the Department acknowledged that the sink holes pose a risk to people and animals potentially falling inside.

Chief Engineer, Tshepiso Moremedi said since discovering the holes, they have certain controls in place. These include isolating the area with bush shrubs and demarcating it with danger tape, making it both difficult to access and easily visible.

Moremedi revealed they have also alerted local residents, through public addresses and kgotla meetings, of the risk associated with accessing that area.

He further said the department assessed the area to establish the cost of erecting a suitable fence around the site, and have already begun mobilizing funds to capacitate the initiative.

“Geoscience experts are also being sought to establish their expert opinion in coming up with a longer term total solution to the challenge we are faced with,” he explained.

Moremedi also said while they can’t be certain, they have identified and sealed a perimeter of approximately 1,700m, in the vicinity of the isolated hole.

Despite residents’ safety concerns, Moremedi said they believe the area is ‘fairly safe’ for occupation, save for areas similar to the isolated hole.

He noted they intend to conduct a thorough assessment of the larger Monarch area in order to advise people accurately, as their safety continues to be a priority.

“Relocation for now would be a far cry. Nevertheless, we’ll rely on the outcome of investigations by geoscience experts to advise on that,” Moremedi said when asked if he’d recommend relocation.

“We’ve a mitigation plan in place which includes an investigation into the extent or magnitude of the associated risk, which will inform the longer term solution,” he added.