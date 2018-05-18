Great Expectations

At the end of his job interview,a young engineer was asked how much he was expecting to be paid.

“I am looking for a salary in the area of P750,000 a year, depending on the benefits package,” he replied.

The interviewer said, “Well, what would you say to six weeks of paid holiday, full medical and dental insurance, company matching retirement fund to 50 percent of your salary, and a company car leased every two years… say, a red BMW?”

The recent graduate sat up straight, and said, “Wow! Are you kidding?”

The interviewer replied, “Well, yes I am… but you started it.”

Sometimes, our expectations can be out of line with reality.

When that happens, we can feel disappointed. We can also appear foolish to others, as that joke about the engineer demonstrates.

It is also possible, however, to feel both thrilled and foolish at the same time.

That’s what happened to me recently when I set my expectations too low.

About a month and a half ago, my car’s computerised emissions system went on the blink.

I’ve had the same problem several times in the past and I’ve always managed to get it fixed with out taking the vehicle to the authorised dealer.

Parts seem to be more expensive there, so I figured their service charges would be as well, but I didn’t know that from first-hand experience.

Anyway, this time the private mechanics couldn’t sort the problem so I was left with three choices: buy a new car, buy a new diesel particle filter which mightcost more than my car is worth, or take the vehicle to Renault.

I set aside a wad of money and went with the last option, fearing I’d wind up with a new DPF anyway at twice the price.

The receptionist warned me a forced filter regeneration would cost over P3000, then the mechanics ran a diagnostic test that only they could do and determined the exhaust emissions were well within the limits.

That meant the problem was in the computer, so that’s what they fixed… and they only charged me for the test.

Pressing the computer reset button was a freebie, so I would have saved a fair bit if I’d gone to them first.

There you go; sometimes expecting too much can lead to disappointment and sometimes expecting too little can make our lives more complicated than they need to be.

Either way, expectations can be pretty funny.

I suppose that’s why they feature in so many jokes.

As he drove into a car park, a young man noticed that a car with a dog sitting behind the wheel was rolling towards a female pedestrian.

The beautiful young woman seemed oblivious, so the manleaned on his horn to get her attention.

She looked up just in time to jump out of the wayas thevehicle rolled past and bumped into a parked car.

The man rushed to the woman’s side hoping to receive her thanks and maybe even get a date.

“Are you okay?” he asked. “I’m fine,” she assured him, “but I hate to think what would have happened to me if that dog hadn’t honked.”