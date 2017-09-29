Granny mauled by warthog

65-year-old suing Govt for P2 million

Ministry of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks say they are not aware of a pending P2 million lawsuit from Kenneth Obeng Attorneys representing Mulela Samunzela.

The 65-year-old Samunzela has slapped the Attorney General with a P2, 290, 000 letter of demand as compensation for a warthog attack she endured on the 8th of May this year.

According to the woman’s written affidavit, on the day in question, she was at home brewing traditional beer as usual when a warthog attacked her unprovoked.

The affidavit claims the animal was from Chobe National Park, which is in the proximity of Kasane.

In their letter of demand, Kenneth Obeng Attorneys states that in this case of human/wildlife conflict the ministry should shoulder the blame as the custodian of wildlife.

“The minister is responsible for the control, management and maintenance of National Parks in Botswana and the minister has the responsibility to prevent human/wildlife conflict in the country.”

The demand letter further states that as a result of the attack, the old woman suffered a deep laceration on her right leg, causing huge blood loss. The lawsuit claims that since she’s of an advanced age, this put her life at risk.

Samunzela is also said to have suffered shock and tremendous pain, lost vigour for brewing and selling traditional beer resulting in the loss of her previous steady income.

“She also had smooth and shining legs but has lost this, remaining with a blemish and an ugly scar on her leg,” the letter adds.

Samunzala’s attorneys are demanding P100, 000 for pain, P1, 000, 000 for loss of blood, P90, 000 for loss of income, P500, 000 for disfigurement, P500, 000 for loss of vigour, P50, 000 for the scar and P50, 000 for future medical expenses.

The injured woman’s son, Sunday Samunzala, 40, told The Voice that the government does not take the issue of human/wildlife conflict seriously.

He complained about wildlife being protected by the government to the point where humans are now being bullied out of their habitat.

“Had my mother killed that warthog, she’d be in jail right now,” fumed the young Samunzala.

He said it was important they take up this case with the courts of law to show government that human life is more precious than that of elephants and lions.

“This is not just about my mother. It’s about every single parent who has lost a child, spouse or relative to Botswana’s out of control wildlife. We need to fight back. We can’t be bullied by wildlife, which invades our homes and ploughing fields,” the irate Sunday said.

He further added that since the Chobe National Park is not fenced, the Ministry should shoulder the blame as this has resulted in wild animals terrorising Kasane residents.

Five months after the attack and Sunday claims his mother has still not recovered from her injuries.

“My mother is currently bedridden, she would have loved to be here to narrate her ordeal,” said the unhappy Sunday.

The Voice reached out to Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism Felix Monggae who said he was not aware of the suit.

He referred this reporter to the Director of Wildlife and National Parks Major General, Otisitswe Tiroyamodimo who also claimed to be unaware of the matter.

“It has not reached my office,” said Tiroyamodimo in a text message response.