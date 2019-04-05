GrandPalm Soul Sundays continue to thrill

What started as a New Years appreciation party for its clients has turned into a crowd puller as the GrandPalm Soul Sundays continues to go from strength to strength.

This year the event has been held on the last Sunday of the month, pulling artists such as Han C, Fifi Afrika and Nnunu Ramogotsi.

Big Weekend attended the latest session, which has arguably given Sundays a fresh feel.

Mmasonoko was the star attraction this past Sunday and her soulful voice had attendants screaming along to her songs.

If you are looking for a relaxed weekend outing, Soul Sundays is the place to be.