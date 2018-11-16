Govt. has no plans to regulate tertiary fees

Government has no plans to regulate private tertiary education fees despite the high cost of the tuition fees, parliament has been told.

The government though the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, revealed to Parliament this morning that since Botswana operates under a free market economy, “It would not be prudent to exert such measures,” as “that may be to the detriment of the institutions and it will be anti-competitive.

Since 2006, the government has paid out over P4billion to local private tertiary institutes in education fees.

“The total amount that has been paid to private tertiary education and individual institutions from inception in 2006 to date is P4 658 044 189.98,” Minister Ngaka Ngaka told Parliament.

He however explained that the Ministry “has signed a memorandum of agreement with private tertiary education institutions which provides for the negotiation of fee rates between the government and the affected institutions.”

The said memorandum of understanding however, only effected this year, April 2018.

The Minister was responding to a question by Gaborone North legislator, Haskins Nkaigwa who had wanted to know whether regulation of tertiary private education fees exercise could assist the government to save money.

His suggestion was that the saved costs could in turn help absorb more students into higher education.

Further Nkaigwa wanted to know the amount paid to private tertiary education and individual institutions from inception to date.