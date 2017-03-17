From govt employee to businessman

Young man sets up thriving multimedia company

Three years ago at the tender age of 23, an immensely talented young man set up a million pula multi communications company.

Drawing inspiration from Strive Masiyiwa, a renowned Zimbabwean entrepreneur and multimillionaire, the young man, Kaelo Metsing from Kanye harnessed his skills in digital film and television production to start Cube Communications, to provide brand communication services, advertising, events solutions and broadcast content productions.

Describing how his interest in starting his own mass communications business originally developed, Metsing said, “Part of my inspiration came from the experience I amassed from the Department of Broadcasting Services where I worked as a Radio Engineer before I moved on to work with Makgabaneng under the popularly known Mareledi television drama as an assistant director. When I was done at the department, I knew right away that job hunting was not an option for me. Like they say creative people get bored easily, I was geared up to start something new, so I turned a creative field of work in a commercial space of work.”

Metsing is a graduate of Sound Technology degree, which he completed in 2012 before he went on to acquire an honours Degree in Digital Film and Television Production at Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in 2014.

When he speaks about his role model, Masiyiwa, Metsing gets animated. ‘‘I follow Masiyiwa on social media platforms. He is my role model and he is definitely one of the reasons I jumped into this kind of business.”

Funded by the ministry of youth, sports and culture under the industrial youth fund to the tune of P1 million, Cube

Communications is one of the few African companies offering Print, radio, television and Outdoor Advertising under one roof.

‘‘We also provide visual solutions and our core services under brand design are web design and development, marketing collateral, visual identity packages and catalogs. Under broadcasting content production services we include film live conferences, motion graphics and television commercial while events concept design incorporates the most impactful aspects of event production such as event stage setup, high end sound production, lighting and photography just to name a few.” said Metsing.

The company has so far exceeded the directors’ expectations as government departments and parastatals have demonstrated confidence in them by sourcing their services.

Cube communications clienteles include Botswana Housing Corporation, Botswana Unified Revenue Services, Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture, Ministry Of Health and Ministry of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism just to name a few.

‘‘The challenge my business is facing is rent, which is high as estates agencies do not allow youth to buy office space,’’ said Metsing.

So far Cube Communications has six permanent employees employed in marketing, graphic designing, event organising, photography and an accounting.

The enthusiastic businessman said that his core marketing strategy lies on social media through different creative ways.

‘‘I urge young people to invest in their business and attend business seminars to equip themselves with business skills and acumen,’’ he said

Some of the challenges he cited include being sidelined for big tenders, which are often awarded to older companies, lack of financial management skills and lack of patience.