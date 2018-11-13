Govt. buys new luxury rides for judges

Minister of Defense, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi, yesterday (Monday) announced that local Judges will soon be chauffeured in new BMW’s, an upgrade from their official Volvos.

Speaking at the Administration of Justice Stakeholders Conference at Cresta Thapama Hotel in Francistown, Kgathi said conditions of service for the Judiciary were raised as one of key issues that need to be addressed in the 2017 conference.

“I’m happy to indicate that some progress has been made in this regard,” he said.

Kgathi told the Judicial gathering that President Mokgweetsi Masisi has appointed a Commission to look into the conditions of service and other entitlements for the political leadership, Justices, Members of Ntlo ya Dikgosi and others chaired by Monametsi Gaongalelwe.

“I’m also happy to indicate that the long term problem that you have been experiencing hitherto, with respect to your official transport has been resolved, with the upgrading, that has been under discussion for sometime,” Kgathi said.

“You’ll get an upgrade from Volvo to BMW,” he said.

He further added that the implementation of the Presidential Directive relating to this, will be subject to the procurement processes and timelines.

The Minister further advised the conference to formulate recommendations in such a way that they will influence the 2019/20 midterm review of the National Development Plan 11.

“Such influence will be in terms of new and innovative ways for resourcing the Judiciary, and secondly in terms of posturing the judiciary to be responsive to national economic transformational strategies,” he said.

Meanwhile the upgrade in judicial cars follows another splash on ministerial cars in February which saw government spending at least P20 million.

Responding to a question posed by Francistown South Member of Parliament Wynter Mmolotsi, Minister of Transport and Communications Kitso Mokaila revealed that 18 BMW 740s were bought for full ministers while 10 BMW 530s were procured for assistant Ministers.

Mokaila said the move was motivated by the need to replace a 10 year old fleet whose motor plan had long expired.