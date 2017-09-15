Govt announce festival ban u-turn

Last week, through a memo signed by the Office of the President (OP), Government declared a ban on holding music festivals at the National Stadium.

The move was a response to the bloody aftermath of this year’s Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), in which 20-year-old University of Botswana student, Nametso Bogopa, was crushed to death in the audience.

However, in a surprising ‘u-turn’, this Monday, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, (MYSC) Thapelo Olopeng announced that all festivals already booked for the National Stadium would go ahead as scheduled.

A visibly unhappy Olopeng told the gathered media, “The fact that festivals that have already been booked for the rest of the year will continue as scheduled should be a wakeup call – this means that we will be monitoring the situation with these events.

“Should we have anything like this again I will come back here and cancel music festivals for two years if I have to, so that it gives you and me time to come up with strategies that safe guard the lives of music lovers and supporters.”

Reflecting on the tragic end to the fourth edition of the GIMC, Olopeng said, “The truth of the matter is what happened at the stadium last week is not something to be proud of.

It resulted in the loss of a precious life, numerous rape incidents and damage to property.

“To make matters worse, the preliminary report I have is that the National Stadium is not in a state which according to international standards allows use by the sporting codes it was initially built for!”

Quizzed on who will bare the cost of repairing the stadium, which is reportedly damaged at the VIP section, field and track areas, Olopeng candidly replied, “Definitely not Government.

“Yes when we get into a contract with event organisers there is a security fee that we charge them – but if the damage exceeds the amount we had charged as security then they (event organisers) would have to pay the balance. At the moment we cannot really quantify the damage but we will have those figures soon.”

The ever-energetic Minister also revealed that Government are considering building structures that could accommodate music festivals outside of the National Stadium.

Olopeng concluded by reiterating that one sanction that won’t be reversed is the ban on alcohol at music festivals – a directive rumoured to have come from President Ian Khama.

For his part, The Botswana Musicians Union’s (BOMU) outgoing Secretary General Pagson Ntsie, said, “We do not have a problem with regulating alcohol in music festivals, but we are against a total black out on music festivals at the stadium because we have no venues.

We are still waiting for the venue promised to us by the former Minister of Youth, Shaw Kgathi.”