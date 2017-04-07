Govt accused of sabotaging trade unions

The Botswana Federation of Public Private Parastatals Sector Union (BOFEPUSU) Deputy Secretary General, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa has accused the government of plotting to destroy trade unions.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday morning, Motshegwa claimed the government had duped public servants by telling them that workers unions are delaying salary increments.

Although he admitted this was indeed the case, Motshegwa stressed that the reason why was vitally important – something he believes the government are neglecting to mention.

He noted civil servants continue to work under undesirable conditions of service – a situation which the workers unions are put in place to remedy.

Motshegwa used the conference to update media on the recent nullification of the unilateral decision by Government to award salary increments to non-unionized employees and those not admitted into the Public Service Bargaining Council (PSBC)

He explained that in negotiating salary rises for employees, the PSBC considers inflation, rising food and petrol prices and the overall cost of living.

The Deputy Secretary General clarified Tuesday’s High Court of Botswana ruling that the 3 per cent salary increase of 2016 be set aside and the recent 4 per cent proposal only be implemented once the bargaining council determines the salary increment.

“The cumulative inflation for the past five years sits at around 35 per cent, that’s how much workers money has been affected. The working pool whose conditions of service and status of life puts them below the poverty datum line,” he said.