Government to recognize trade unions

Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Nonofo Molefhi, says government is committed in reviewing the labour laws of the country.

When addressing the media following Botswana delegation’s appearance before the 107th Session of the International labour Conference in Switzerland, Molefhi said that they were prepared to do things right.

“Even before we briefed Cabinet with my team, President Mokgweetsi Masisi asked us to work on those which are necessary being, the bargaining council, trade dispute act and public service act. This demonstrates how government is committed to working with the trade unions.”

He said that as they explore on working together, they must ensure that there is consistency, transparency, honesty and also cultivate the spirit of mutual trust. “The spirit of mutual trust must underpin our engagement.”

Molefhi said that by holding on yester years ill fillings, it will hold them back and must shed that off. “We must shed off the old scheme as tripartite and believe that we have solutions that are from us not imposed on us,” he added.

Meanwhile Tobokani Rari who spoke on behalf of both union federations, BFTU and BOFEPUSU said that they were delighted that the group has decided to recognise them.

Among the amendments which Rari said government was willing to work on, include the amendments of the Prisons Act, to allow unionization in the Prison Service, registration and recognition of the Public Sector bargaining Council allow labour law review to be subjected to tripartite structures to ensure transparency and efficiency of the entire process.