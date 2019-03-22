Government redeploys IK’s alleged assassins

Sometime last month it was reported that certain officers had followed the former Director General of the DISS around with guns.

Although the motive of the officers is yet unknown with Government having been silent on the matter, word reaching Shaya has it that the men have been redeployed elsewhere to cool off to distract attention.

Whilst IK has threatened to take the young men to court Shaya has also been told that he has since returned Government cellphones.

I don’t know why you had to wait this long IK; you should have returned all government property when you left office.

Anyway see you in court.

I hear you day is fast approaching.