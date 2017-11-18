Government announces Sekai’s appointment

Almost six years after Bakgatla Paramount Chief, Kgosi Kgafela II’s self-imposed exile in South Africa, government has appointed his deputy, Bana Sekai, to the Bakgatla tribal administration.

Minister of Local Government and Rural development, Slumber Tsogwane, made the announcement yesterday amid jubilation at the main kgotla in Mochudi.

“As promised we have returned to Kgatleng. Previously we had promised Bakgatla that we will approve Sekai’s appointment on contractual basis,” Tsogwane said.

The Minister further added that the process took some time as Sekai was previously involved in pending issues before the courts.

“The name that Bakgatla had brought to us then was still involved in matters before the courts and other issues we are all aware of. But now that all have been cleared, we are ready to sign the contract,” Tsogwane said, much to the appreciation of the crowd.

Speaking to The Voice after the meeting, Sekai expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Bakgatla whom he said worked tirelessly to have him reinstated.

“The only thing I can say at this point really is to thank all those who rallied behind me. Now it is time for me to continue where I left off and right all the wrongs that have been done,” he said.

Following his self-imposed exile in Moruleng, South Africa following a legal dispute with government, Kgafela appointed Sekai to be in charge of Bakgatla tribal administration, a decision that was turned down by government on the basis that he too was facing charges of illegally flogging some of the tribesmen.