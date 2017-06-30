Good Radio Awards on the cards

A week after the official launch of The Good Radio Awards, organisers held a press briefing at Virgin Brew offices on Sunday morning to further discuss this year’s event.

The awards are an opportunity for the general public, corporate world, government and media to ‘applaud, reward and celebrate’ outstanding performers in the country’s radio broadcasting fraternity.

Outlining one of the main reasons for holding the awards, the event’s founder Oratile Jazzelle Kebakile explained, “The awards aim at seeing the radio industry players congregated for a common cause.”

Along with Operational and Logistical expert, Tammi McAllister, Kebakile used the press briefing to announce the 2017 nominees.

The occasion will honour radio personnel in five different categories, including: Best Presenter, Best Radio Show, Best Radio Station, Best News Reader and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Voting lines were officially opened to the public at mid-day of Friday 23rd of June.

Anyone interested will be able to vote through sms, courtesy of the ViB team, a multimedia company who are also a major sponsor of the event.

The Voice caught up with Kebakile after the press briefing, where he urged the public to vote as soon as they get their idol’s voting code, ‘to ensure their favoured choice receives the winning prize’.

“This is literally a dream come true for me to have given birth to this idea. I know that this is a dream I share with many in Botswana who concern themselves with the industry’s sustainability and recognition of its talent,” added Kebakile.

The awards are to be hosted at Masa Square Hotel on the 28th of October, with voting lines staying open until just before the event.