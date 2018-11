The long awaited Extravaganza Golden night gets under way this Friday at the Francistown Civic Centre.

With a star studded line-up that includes Ika-jazz maestro Ndingo Johwa, Berry Heart, Kamvuthu, Ras-T, Mazganda.com and many others, this show has all the hallmarks of a thriller.

Entry is P50 (standard ticket), P150 (VIP inclusive of a snack) and 250 (VVIP inclusive of finger foods).