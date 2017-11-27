Goaba wins big at Good Radio Awards

Former radio presenter, Goaba Mojakgomo was the toast of the night at the inaugural Good Radio Awards ceremony held at Masa Square Centre on Saturday.

Mojakgomo also known as Jakes scooped the Best Radio Show and The Best Radio Presenter.

Mojakgomo has since quit his job at Duma FM where he used to present the popular morning show, Emergency Room which aired every weekday between 6am and 10am.

“Before these awards there was absolutely nothing to show my kids and family. The award is a token that symbolizes my journey on radio and for the fact that I was regarded as one of the best,” he told The Voice in an interview.

Asked if he would ever make a radio come back Mojakgomo said: “For now I have exhausted my creativity, the only way I could come back is as a part time presenter.”

Other winners on the night were RB2’s Resego Motlhokatlhari who snatched The Best Weekend Show award with his ‘Sunday Ballards’.

The Best Weekend presenter award was won by Gabz FM’s Gaone Kgaswane whilst Best News Reader was won by Boemo Dibeela-Nyadza.

Yarona FM’s Martin Fanie was crowned the Best Sport Presenter while the Best Radio Station award went to Duma FM.

The awards are the brainchild of former radio presenter Jazelle Kebakile.