After breaking onto the music scene in 2009 with her album ‘Tshepo Ya Ka’, gospel sensation Gloria Dzwikiti is back with another sizzling album, titled ‘Re Lesedi’.

The 14-track LP includes hits such as ‘Lefika Laka’, ‘Leina la Morena’ and ‘Bless the Lord’.

She features seasoned artists like Kabelo Eric, Cassie, Busi, Obakeng and Kesego.

The lead guitar is under the tutelage of legendary guitarist, Kapenda Katuta.

The album was mixed and mastered by Thabo Kgaswane of Touch Records.