Global expo off to a great start

Scores of exhibitors and potential investors this week converged in Gaborone for the 12th Global Expo Botswana trade show.

The event, which is meant to provide a conducive and convenient trade platform for both local and international businesses attracted exhibitors from far and wide.

The Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) four- day expo is held under the theme ‘Unlocking Opportunities for Economic Growth’.

Speaking at the official opening of the expo, BITC Chief Executive Officer, Meshack Tshekedi said the theme is linked to the broader BITC mandate of investment promotion and attraction, export development and promotion.

The show he noted has been growing every year in terms of participation as more countries continue to take part.

“For the first time countries like Sweden, Croatia and Ethiopia are participating.

There is also an increase of participation from Portugal, Korea Republic, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the rest of Africa.

There will be investment and trade workshops and the legendary Sir Richard Branson will take Botswana entrepreneurs through an insight on his success in the world of business,” said Tshekedi

The guest Speaker Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi encouraged entrepreneurs to cultivate long-term business relationships that will help them to grow and meet the needs of both local and international market.

Masisi described the expo as a major trade and investment platform that offers opportunities to do business in one of Africa’s most profitable, stable and fast growing economies.

“Botswana enjoys central geographical position within Southern Africa, which places it as a gate way to regional and global market.

This country has entered into bilateral and multilateral trade agreement aimed at opening markets for its manufactured products regionally and globally.

In this regard Botswana as a member of Southern African Customs Union (SACU) gives it access to 62 million consumers within the union’s five -member countries,” Masisi said