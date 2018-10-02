Giving credit where it’s due

For as long as I can remember, the powers that be have always been selfish, never putting the interests of the people first.

But last week, the new dispensation, as they like to call themselves proved they are human after all.

With cholera wrecking havoc in Harare, the finance minister announced that they could not be seen buying luxury cars for the new cabinet and members of parliament when citizens are dying due to the contagious disease.

When that news broke out, a day after I had written in this column that our government is full of a self –centered lot, I was taken aback because this is so unlike our leaders.

At least 45 people have died while more than 6 000 cases have been reported in and outside Harare since the cholera outbreak three weeks ago.

What I had found annoying was that the government had created a health crowd funding campaign to fight cholera and citizens were being asked to donate yet our leaders had not shown any meaningful commitment to curb the spread of this dehumanizing disease.

So when minister Mthuli Ncube announced that they had suspended buying new luxury vehicles and diverted the more than $15 million (P150 million) to the health fund, I thought oh, they finally came to their senses.

The news was also well received by many who felt there really was no need to be buying new vehicles for people who already have cars.

What was also worth noting was that President Emmerson Mnangagwa took a very lean delegation to New York for the ongoing United Nations summit unlike his predecessor, Robert Mugabe whose bloated crew would include all his three children, cousins and friends so they could go shopping at the taxpayer’s expense.

Of course Mnangagwa is trying to impress and prove to all that he is unlike Mugabe but he surely still has a long way to go.

His government, has of late been trying to be seen fighting corruption through the arrest of former cabinet ministers and charging them with criminal abuse of office during their tenure.

Two weeks ago it was former health minister, David Parirenyatwa who was in the dock and this week, Saviour Kasukuwere who served as youth minister before being transferred to local government appeared in court facing similar charges.

In total, five former cabinet ministers have criminal abuse of office charges hanging over their heads.

While it’s good that cows are finally coming home to roost for these former big fish, we can never ignore the fact that they are actually being punished for supporting a Zanu PF faction that was anti-Mnangagwa.

If the president is really serious about fighting corruption then more people should be arrested including some current ministers as they have also been fingered in various corruption cases.

Until then, the new dispensation should just stop blowing its trumpet on fighting corruption.

But they will of course be applauded for doing well, especially in terms of decisions and policies that benefit the masses.