Girly, who is better known as Girly Odibody, is back with another scintillating soul single titled ‘Antoziba’.

Produced by the legendary Ski and Favi, the slow-paced Kalanga hit includes a fusion of dance hall giving it an intriguing beat.

The song is part of Girly’s up-coming kwaito album, a 10-track offering called ‘Straight Chaser’.