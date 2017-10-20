*Frustrated Combi drivers take a stand against taxis *Lack of business leading to lack of love-making

Fed-up with continually losing customers to taxis, Old Naledi combi drivers decided to take a stand on Wednesday morning.

United in their anger, the combi clan stopped their services and gathered at Old Naledi football ground in 03 Ward to demonstrate their displeasure against their taxi counterparts.

They claim their business is dwindling due to the increasing number of taxis available in Gaborone.

One of their biggest grievances is that taxis’ now charge P3.50 – the same price customers have to pay for a combi.

Wednesday’s drama saw the agitated combi drivers blocking the road and forcing passengers who had boarded taxis to disembark.

The commuters’ furious protests at being manhandled eventually attracted the attention of the police, with officers arriving to resolve the commotion before it turned violent.

Fortunately, the cops were able to settle the strike peacefully and no arrests were made.

However, the issue is far from over.

Summing up his colleagues’ complaints, 40-year-old combi driver, Ketsamaile Kewagamang revealed they work long hours for little reward.

“We resume duty every morning around 5am and knock off around 10 pm in the evening empty-handed. We do not make profits anymore due to the increasing taxis,” grieved Kewagamang, his temper not improved by the scorching midday sun.

With a frustrated sigh, a rueful Kewagamang reluctantly revealed the problem has even taken its toll on the drivers’ personal lives.

“Our girlfriends deny us sex because we do not have enough money to give them. We are suffering!”

According to Kewagamang, despite appealing their issues with the transport authorities on a weekly basis, no action has been taken.

“They only tell us that they will help but no date is ever communicated,” he said.

When reached for a comment, the councillor for Old Naledi North, Oarabile Motlaleng confirmed he was aware of the taxi/combi operators’ differences.

“Transport officials long addressed that they will control taxis for them to stop interrupting with the combi business,” he disclosed.

Old Naledi’s Chief, Anold Somolekae said the combi drivers long brought the issue before the customary court, but advised them to appeal to transport officials.

“The taxi’s are increasing at an alarming rate. I am ready to allow both operators to host meetings inside the Kgotla to resolve their issues,” said Somolekae.

Meanwhile, Old Naledi Police Station Commander, Superintendent Oagile Bolane told The Voice they were working on finding a solution to the issue.

“We have arranged a meeting with the taxi association and transport officials due to allegations that taxis are crowding the Old Naledi route,” said Bolane.