GIMC ropes in Nasty C

With a number of revellers having voiced their displeasure at the GIMC final leg of the festival, the show’s organiser, Thapelo Fish Pabalinga, has beefed it up further by roping in Nasty C.

The South African rapper and song writer, who is known for hits such as ‘Siad’, ‘Hell Naw’, ‘Jungle’, ‘King’ and ‘Phases’ joins the likes of Master KG, Prince kaybee, Sjava, Lady Zamar, Vee, Somizi, Han C, Drama Boi, Loungo Andre Pitse, Robbie Rob & Brando, Boogie Sid, Mr O, DJ Cue, DJ Colastraw, Hapex Guru, Jam-N-I, La Timmy, Lungisa Xhamela, SauBomb (ED), Dj Modrica and Apollo D on the 8th of September at the National Stadium.