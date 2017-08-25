GIMC returns

The much awaited Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) kick starts this Saturday adding to a weeklong event which is on its fourth year running; The Voice reporter Sharon Mathala looks at the coming week full of festivities.

GIMC Jazz

This year the curtain raiser event will feature superstar and Grammy award winner Kirk Whalum, Jonathan Butler, Amantle Brown and Trinity among others.

The event that has become a seminal date in the country’s entertainment calendar has proved to be a draw card, with a massive turn out every year.

The Jazz festival will be held at the Stanbic Bank Piazza tomorrow (Saturday).

Champagne Picnic

The following day (Sunday), at Wagga Gardenex, GIMC will host will host the newbie to the line up, an event dubbed “Champagne picnic”.

Because it will be on a Sunday, organizers say the event will be laid back with the order of the day being Champagne and music.

The event starts at 2pm until 10pm

GIMC Theatre

Hosted at the Maitisong on August 29th, Mophato Dance group who have been making headlines in the USA, will be serenading the crowd.

They will be accompanied by Tefo Paya and Presley Tshweneyagae to add flavor to the theatre night.

The event starts at 7pm.

Poetry night

On August 30 at BotswanaCraft, GIMC will host a night of Poetry featuring the crème de la crème of local wordsmiths.

On the podium to entertain the audience will be Motswana born but USA based poet Mma K, Tj Dema, Barolong Seboni and Morwa Motsamai just o mention but a few.

GIMC choral night

On August 31 –GIMC at Baisago University hall located in Block 7, will host a choral night featuring groups such as Mowana Singers (opera), Voices in harmony, Corpus Christ catholic choir as well as the Gaborone Philharmonic group.

The event starts at 7pm at a charge of P100.

GIMC Comedy

As the excitement of the weeklong events hits its peak, for the first time ever in Botswana soil, Nigerian actor and comedian Mr Ibu is expected to leave patrons in stitches at this year’s installment of the comedy night as the main act.

He will perform alongside Shampoo, Mawee and Phenyo the master among others.

The event will be held at Ba Isago University from 730 pm.

GIMC Music Festival

Arguably one of the most attended music festivals in Gaborone, the final leg of GIMC 2017 will be at the national stadium.

The event which is expected to draw a bumper crowd will be headlined by Casper Nyovest, Mafikizolo with their hit song ‘Love potion’,Ricky Rick, Prince Kaybee, Vee, Dj King and MMP Family among others.

The music festival will wrap up this year’s GIMC which has been termed as one of the top 10 must attend events in Africa.