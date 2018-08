With a little under a month left before the main event, the Gaborone International Music and Culture (GIMC) team will be in Francistown this weekend for one of their many nationwide activations.

La Timmy alongside DJs Colastraw, Jam-N-I, Sbi Techn and Cue will welcome Spring at Thapama Pleasure Island and give revelers a taste of what to expect at the main event in Gaborone in September.

Entry is P30 before 11pm and P50 for late comers.