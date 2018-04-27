GICC to host comedy giants

Tumi Morake, Ndumiso Lindi debuts in Botswana

Two South African comedy giants, Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi are expected to tickle their audience at a comedy spectacle to be held at the Gaborone International Convention centre (GICC) this weekend.

The comedian’s tour has been extended to Botswana after a successful run in South Africa. The tour dubbed “Married … but not to each other” will make its debut on May 5th.

The idea of the joint tour came after the couple was questioned by one official recently “Are you married?” to which Lindi quickly replied: “Yes”and further added: “But not to each other.” And thus began the comical journey for this wife and husband of other people.

The self proclaimed comedy’s modern traditionalist, Lindi and the bad momma of comedy, Morake are expected to take the stage in a rib-cracking, brand new stand-up special at the GICC.

The show is a hilarious take on the character of marriage and the ups and downs husbands and wives have to navigate. It is also about the world that these marriages have to survive in.

The event will also feature local comedian, Jonny Pula, the opening act for the main headliners.

Morake who is also the host of WTFTumi comes with 12 years experience in standup comedy. She was to later in 2013 host her very own stand-up special on Comedy central dubbed Tumi Morake: HERStory.

Lindi is a South African standup comedian who first came to prominence when he won the amateur category in the Red Bull Comedy All Stars Comedy Challenge.

Just like Morake, In 2013 he had his own special on Comedy Central: Colour Mine, which was a one-man show he performed at the Lyriq Theatre in 2012.

The event tickets are sold for P 150.