Ghetto’s weekend dose

In the last six months, Francistown’s nightlife has gained a reputation for being boring and one-dimensional, with limited options for fun lovers.

Besides the city’s two nightclubs there was no other places for night crawlers to have fun.

The return of Dumela Lodge Friday nights and the newly added Happy Hour After-Party at Pleasure Island should change that, giving revellers the variety they crave.

Both events are the brainchild of Mr Cue – the Saturday night After-Party in particular should be exciting for the Ghetto’s residents as it opens doors to one of the coolest venues in the city.