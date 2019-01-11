Duncan Mmeshe (DJ Duece) is putting together an event he believes will revolutionize Francistown’s entertainment industry.

‘Ghetto Suit Up’ slated for 23rd February at a venue to be announced targets a classy crowd that wants more than just good music and intoxicating drinks.

Though his newly established company, Gold Vinyl Tainment, Duece intends to bring the city’s great minds under one roof. “At the moment our entertainments concepts are the same, we are all about camp chair outings. I want people to dress up in suits and evening wear and enjoy good music and Francistown culture and fashion,” he explained. The event will also act as the launch for Duece’s new company.