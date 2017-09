After a successful Green Jam Sundays at Molapo Leisure Gardens, patrons will be back again this Friday starting from 2pm until 6am the next day.

The event features Latimmy, DJ Anthem(Monyopi), DJ Colastraw and B-Block.

Pre-sold tickets are P60 or P80 at the gate.

Event themed t-shirts are also on sale for P160 inclusive of a free ticket.

A list of DJs at the event include Mr Cue, DVJ, Girls on Decks, KUD, Cheng and many more.