Ghetto Saturday night life

Francistown’s Saturday entertainment scene has been given another boost with the addition of a newly found concept at Tati River Lodge.

Simply dubbed Francistown Saturday Life, the monthly event is a platform for youth in the arts and craft space to exhibit and have fun at the same time.

FSL will be launched this Saturday at TRL with entertainment from DJ Cue, Lee-Tex, Cheng and K.U.D.

For the inaugural show, exhibitors will not be charged for their stall while a minimum fee will be paid in the future.

Children over 12 years will be charged P20 at the gate, while adults will pay P50.

The event starts at 12 midday and lasts until 10pm.