Ghetto Heart & Soul Sessions returns this Saturday for their July edition under the theme ‘Feel the Spirit Moving’.

The sessions, which are held at the end of every month, are designed to celebrate the heart and soul of Francistown through music, food, fashion and art.

According to the event’s founders, Morwesi Bale and Phomolo Masega, this month’s instalment will include yoga and poetry sessions, stalls from local vendors, music, food and drink and a jumping castle for children.

There will also be a bon fire in the evening.

“Our intent of hosting these events in Francistown is to promote and encourage a sense of harmony and community within our city,” explained Masega.

The event starts at 9pm till late and will once again be held at Ghetto Heart & Soul Sessions traditional home ‘Retreats Yards Selepa’, which is located just before the Old Matsiloje Road.

Tickets cost P50 for adults and P20 for kids – for more enquiries contact 72984692 or 72940998.