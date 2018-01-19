Getting wiggy with it

Wigmaker shares her hair secrets

Fairytales best describe the phrase “a knight in shining armor” as a selfless, chivalrous man who helps a damsel in distress.

But in today’s world where women don’t necessarily need any rescuing from men, that position is best fitted for women’s variety of wigs, which a girl can always depend on to rescue her in difficult situations.

A hero that comes in different forms and colours, designed to make a girl feel fabulous, that is.

It is safe to say that every girl battles a bad hair day once in a while.

A wig is a must have accessory for a girl. You simply throw it on, style it in seconds and stride out looking like a queen, no hassle required.

To best explore this trend The Voice had a chat with a self-driven fashion fanatic, 22 -year- old Ame Gaotswake who is in the business of selling tailor made wigs.

From Limkokwing University corridors to high profile social functions and Cigar Lounge, Gaotswake has made her mark with her crochet wigs.

“Wigs are a good investment for every woman who cares about their appearances but do not have time to spend hours in a hair salon. A wig would save you time and also afford you convenience, especially when you have to go somewhere and don’t have time for the salon,” Gaotswake told The Voice in an interview.

The woman is believable because she practices what she preaches and is always looking impeccable in public, thanks to her stylish wigs.

“ I love changing hairstyles for every outfit as different styles complete different looks and wigs are therefore practical to go to hair solution for a busy life,” she says adding that opting for a wig is not a wrongly placed trend nor is it a fad as it keeps coming back into fashion throughout the centuries.

To daring women who aren’t afraid to change their look often, Gaotswake has this to say “Don’t sleep with a wig on, don’t swim with a wig, don’t store it in a plastic bag and don’t over oil it.”