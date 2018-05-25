Getbucks gives back

GetBucks Botswana, a micro- finance company on Friday handed over winter school uniforms including 468 tracksuits, 94 jerseys, and 204 shoes all amounting to P240 000.00 to Lapologang Primary School (LPS) students in Selebi Phikwe.

As a FinTech company that embraces technology as a means to provide financial products and services to customers, GetBucks has a potential to promote improved learning for the students and to instill the spirit of giving in the corporate industry as well as the community in Selibi- Phikwe.

The company has adopted LPS and signed a three-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) with the school to assist with capacity development.

LPS is the second school adopted by GetBucks after ending a three-year contract adoption last year with Kubung Primary School in Kweneng District.

At the launch which was combined with the school prize giving ceremony GetBucks Managing

Director, Martin de Kock said there is need to invest in the young generation as they are the greatest asset to the nation.

“We were moved by the challenges faced by Selibi-Phikwe town and the impact it has on the school going children,” he said and continued that “our involvement is just a small way of making a difference at the school and the community in Phikwe.”

LPS School Head, Inspector Makhura commended GetBucks for its support and compassion saying they are pleased to see hearts pour out to their school as a sign that they are remembered.

“We have partners that wish us well in our efforts to strive for success. We assure you that all resources committed to the school will be taken care of as they add value to our students to enable them to accomplish their dreams as future leaders,” said excited Makhura.

The event, which attracted multitudes of people was punctuated by various entertainment activities including news reading by Standard 7 student Legakwa Mafoko, Kala tsa Kgale traditional dance group, poetry recitation and many more others.

The day was celebrated under the theme “29 Years of Academic Excellence and 100% Stakeholder Involvement.”