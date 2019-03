He counts global superstars such as Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Bonang Matheba and Tiwa Savage as previous clients.

Now, celebrity stylist, South African fashion muse Gert-Johan Coetzee, 31, is expected to grace this year’s GrandPalm Wedding Expo.

Slated for April 6th at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC), the event is in its 6th year since inception.

As is the norm, entrepreneurs from different backgrounds will exhibit various wedding elements, including: wedding gowns, suits, cakes, photography services, flowers, hair products, tents and associated equipment for hire.

According to the GrandPalm’s Samantha Bogopa, this year the event showstopper will be a fashion show held in the evening.

“We are trying to bring something different to the market. Last year it was the dream wedding, this year we are bringing the legendary Gert-Johan, he needs no introduction really, who will be showcasing his designs.”

Gert-Johan Coetzee





Quivering with anticipation as she disclosed her next bit of news, Bogopa revealed to Voice Entertainment, “He has also told me that as an exclusive to the GrandPalm and to Botswana, he will be showcasing for the first time his latest wedding gown design so we are very excited about that!”

Explaining the reason for holding the event, Bogopa said, “We also want to sell ourselves as the preferred venue for weddings in Botswana – that’s why we really go all out with this event. It is a one-stop shop for brides-to-be to come and experience and get a feel of what they would want their big day to be like.”

Whilst in the country, the GrandPalm has also called for fashion designers to come and attend a free session with the international designer, who has availed himself for a meet and greet with local fashion designers.

Getting the acclaimed designer to attend their event is a huge coup for the hotel. Coetzee’s couture creations are worn by A-list celebrities on red carpets around the world. He also designs a chic, ready-to-wear range, which is carried in selected boutiques and his online store.

His career spans as far back as 2006, when as a fresh-faced 19-year-old he scooped SA’s most promising young designer. However, his history with fashion dates back to the age of eight, when he first started making dresses.

In 2010 he launched his own label at SA Fashion Week and has dominated the South African fashion industry ever since.

The wedding expo will start at 10am until 5pm, with an entrance fee of just P25, whilst the fashion extravaganza will start at 6pm until 9pm.

Organisers have revealed that proceeds from the event will once again go to charity.