Transgender activist allowed to be a woman

High Court Judge, Leatile Dambe, has ordered the State to recognize transgender activist, Tshepo Kgositau, as a woman within seven days and issue her with a new identity card within 21 days.

Kgositau, a transgender woman who was born male, approached the courts in August this year seeking to be legally identified as female.

Kgositau had sought the court to issue an order changing the gender marker on her identity documents from male to female arguing that the documents bore a wrong reflection of her gender.

The matter was then postponed to December as the Presiding judge, Justice Dambe, was not available.

This morning jubilation reigned at the Gaborone high Court as fellow activists and well wishers joined Kgositau in her victory after the state withdrew its opposition to her application.

Justice Dambe ordered that Kgositau, through her lawyers, should involve the office of Births and National Registration as it is the one that directs the information on the National Identity document (Omang) that she wants changed.