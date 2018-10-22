GCC owed P16m in outdoor advertising fees

Gaborone City Council (GCC) has expressed concern at the reluctance by some advertising companies to settle their outstanding outdoor advertising fees.

Last Friday, Town Clerk- Lebuile Israel, revealed at a meeting with advertising company owners that GCC is running at a negative of P16 million in accrued advertising fees.

Israel noted with concern that the advertising companies are lagging behind in paying the council rates and advertising fees.

He said the hefty amounts owed to the council by advertisers hinder progress as the council needs the money to undertake projects. “I can tell you that as by end of September we have only managed to collect P 869 000, but our bill is standing at P16 million. You are not paying us. This means that at the end of the day I am unable to do other responsibilities of the council because you are holding on to our money,” said the Town Clerk.

Israel said he was also concerned at the rising numbers of illegal billboards across the city and noted that so far they have noticed about 183 of them.

Still at the meeting some of the advertising companies suggested that the council should overhaul the current arrangement that are in place for space acquisition.

Most of them were of the view that the process of acquiring space is tiresome and sometimes impossible.