Gaborone City Council evicts market vendors from stalls

Disgruntled food market vendors at the Gaborone bus rank have voiced their displeasure at their impending eviction from rented stalls by the Gaborone City Council.

About 176 vendors making a living from selling food at the rented stalls are due for eviction next week with Gaborone City Council citing unpaid rentals as the reason for the move.

The vendors’ future is now in limbo as they do not have any other means to eke a living since most are old and they collectively owe the council over P8 million as at December 2017.

The refurbishment and management of the stalls will be handed over to a yet to be identified company, which will manage the market on behalf of the council with full discretion on who they lease the stalls to.